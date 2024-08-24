Watch CBS News
Cold front brings rain chances and heat relief to North Texas by week's end

By Collin Myers

Hot weekend continues in North Texas, some relief in sight
Hot weekend continues in North Texas, some relief in sight 03:43

NORTH TEXAS - Heat advisories have expired. It's still a warm evening, with heat indices in the warm 90s after midnight.

The "tropical upper low" will continue its surge into south and central Texas this weekend into early next week. This will bring Gulf moisture into the state and provide more volatility in the pattern for next week, which is extraordinary news for late August and our heat.

Looking towards late week and next weekend, the upper high-pressure ridge will break down and allow for a trough to dig through the four corners region and into the southern plains. At the surface, we should benefit from a better, late-week cold front! Shower and thunderstorm chances appear to be highest during this timeframe.

Here's futurecast through next week. The Euro model continues to maintain some isolated afternoon rain chances midweek driven by the tropical upper-low in the state. We'll see if this trend holds. I'm not entirely sold, and even if spots see rain, it will not be widespread across all of the Metroplex.

FINALLY, by late week, the GOOD news! An upper trough descending from the PNW will swing across the Rockies and a surface cold front will approach north Texas from the northwest as a result.

 Models continue to show the frontal passage as the best chance for rain late next week. We sure hope so.

All in all, we're not looking at super high rainfall amounts from the models, however, with deeper tropical moisture in the state, isolated heavier rainfall totals are possible if we do see some late afternoon and evening showers and storms this week.

Seven-day forecast: Rain chances will increase toward late week, with the frontal passage later on Friday!

