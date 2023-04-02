Watch CBS News
CMT Music Awards: Live from the Red Carpet

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBS News Texas) - It's one of the biggest nights in country music! Get a look and hear from the biggest stars as they walk the red carpet into the 2023 CMT Music Awards. 

This year, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting the awards show and are also up for Video of the Year. Brown and his wife Katelyn are nominated for "Thank God," Ballerini hopes to win with her video "Heartfirst."

They will perform alongside country music stars such as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson.

Watch our live coverage of the red carpet event from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then catch the big show on CBS Texas starting at 7 p.m. central.

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

