Clouds, rain chances for your weekend

Rain possible in North Texas on Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) - We are starting off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Your Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Keep the umbrella handy if you are out and about tomorrow, scattered showers will be around during the day as a disturbance moves through the area.

Breezy southerly winds will develop Sunday with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Good news for the GM Financial Parade of lights, the rain will be moving out!

Although there is a slight chance of a spotty shower around for the start of the parade, it won't be a washout!

A strong cold front arrives late Monday, bringing strong northerly winds and ushering in colder air.

Some storms are possible in our southeastern counties ahead of the front Monday evening.

Temperatures through the middle of the week will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

Turkey Day is looking great! Get ready for sunny skies! We wake up to a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s, but warm in the low 60s by the afternoon.

Great weather for walking off some of that food.

Heading out early on Black Friday? Temperatures will be in the lower 40s with mostly clear skies!

