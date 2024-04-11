Closing arguments underway in trial of Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz

Closing arguments expected Thursday for trial of Raynaldo Ortiz

DALLAS -- A federal jury is hearing the final arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys in the trial of Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz.

The judge presiding over the case, Chief District Judge David C. Godbey of the Northern District of Texas, gave the members of the jury their instructions Thursday morning. Following that, attorneys were scheduled to have two hours to present their closing arguments.

The jury should begin deliberations by lunchtime.

Main arguments in the case wrapped up on Wednesday, with the defense calling its final witnesses and the prosecution putting on a short rebuttal.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the trial.