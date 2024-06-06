Clear, calm weather continues in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Whew. It's a good thing the humidity wasn't too bad today because the temperature was bad enough!

We topped out at 95° at DFW airport. It's the hottest day since May 27, when we topped out at 96°.

We're expecting to remain storm-free overnight, and most will drop into the low 70s with a few reaching the upper 60s. A complex of storms in the Panhandle may push some cloud cover into some of our northwestern counties overnight, but that's about it.

We just need to prepare to heat up the next few days, as sunny skies are forecast and highs are expected to reach the mid 90s each afternoon.

Getting closer to the end of the weekend, isolated storm chances return to the forecast late Sunday and rain chances are slightly higher Sunday night into Monday.

While we do have more rain in the forecast next week, it doesn't look like it'll be a ton of rain actually accumulating.

We will get a slight break in the heat with this front and rain early next week, but the 90s return by Wednesday.