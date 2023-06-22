Cleanup continues in North Texas following overnight severe storms

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Four hours southeast of the tiny town of Matador, where a severe storm killed at least four people overnight, the cleanup continues in Sanger.

The west side of Matador, TX after last nights tornado pic.twitter.com/3FbT5FpKBl — Jason Allen (@JasonAllenLive) June 22, 2023

Lighting struck a home under construction there and other areas saw rain and strong winds. High winds sent trees swaying at a Buccees in Ennis and a transformer blew.

Storms kept pushing south toward Freestone County, hitting Teague two and half hours southeast of Sanger. Buildings were badly damaged, including a nail shop. Winds ripped off the awning of an old convenience store in downtown, sending debris flying.

There were no reports of injuries.

Wednesday's severe weather came six days after a tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton in the northern Texas Panhandle.