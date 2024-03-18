City of Fort Worth hosting PPE giveaway

FORT WORTH — The City of Fort Worth is donating excess personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer ("PPE") to local organizations and nonprofits.

Organizations and nonprofits have to fill out and submit forms, either online or by emailing the form, with their PPE needs by March 25.

The following organizations and nonprofits are eligible:

Nonprofit entities with a physical address in the City of Fort Worth;

Nonprofit entities with a program location in the City of Fort Worth;

Chambers of Commerce with a physical location in the City of Fort Worth

Teachers and other staff from schools that serve the City of Fort Worth

Interested entities should submit their PPE order using the online form or by emailing the form(PDF, 148KB) to the email address below. The form must be completely filled out and any requested supporting information must be attached.

The City said orders will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis; however, it will do its best to fill all requests at least partially.

The City will contact organizations to schedule pickups for the week of April 1. All items must be picked up from the City at City Hall or the City Hall Annex located at 401 W. 13th Street.

For more information, click here.