Improperly discarded cigarette leads to condo fire killing dog

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A dog was killed after its owner thought she put out a cigarette on her balcony, but it turns out it was still lit and started a fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said the smell of smoke woke up the woman, who was able to grab only two of her three dogs and get out of her condo.

The fire started shortly before 1 a.m. at the Treetop Condos, located on 9233 Church Road.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story condominiums to find heavy fire coming from the rear, and through the roof. They deployed handlines and initiated an offensive attack, and knocked the fire down, declaring it extinguished in less than half an hour.

According to investigators, the fire was accidental in nature.

While the majority of fire damage was on the balcony of origin, according to investigators, the flames spread into the unit. The fire spread into the ceiling/attic space of the building itself. There was also less extensive fire damage to the neighboring condo unit.

Three people were impacted by the fire.