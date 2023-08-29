Veteran UPS driver dies days after working in North Texas heat

FARMERSVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - UPS driver Christopher Begley, 57, became sick and later died after working in the heat on Aug. 23.

"We are saddened by the loss of our driver Christopher Begley and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the shipping company shared in a statement to CBS News Texas. "We are cooperating with the authorities as they continue to investigate the cause of death. We train our people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress, and we respond immediately to any request for help."

The statement explained that Begley reached out to his management team on the day he fell ill. The company said it "responded immediately" to where he was in Farmersville, and "made sure he had water and was resting in a cool environment."

Begley was offered medical attention, according to UPS, which he declined multiple times. But the 27 year veteran of the company reportedly said he had recovered. He then asked to go home, and UPS "removed him from service."

Additionally, the company said Begley asked and received a few days off. But on Sunday, four days later, UPS learned Begley was in the hospital. It was the following day, UPS officials learned he was deceased.

Teamsters Local 767 President Dave Reeves told CBS News Texas weighed in on the situation, saying they're investigating Begley's death.

Reeves also said this is the second heat-related death of a UPS worker in North Central Texas in the last two years. He added that multiple workers go to the hospital every week for treatment for heat-related ailments.

The medical examiner's office has yet to release Begley's official cause of death, but Reeves said he believes it's heat-related.