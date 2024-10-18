Children's Medical Center Plano enhances pediatric care with new tower opening in December

PLANO – Children's Medical Center Plano will open its new tower on Dec. 10, significantly enhancing access to world-class pediatric care for the growing population of North Texas.

The eight-story, 395,000-square-foot facility will more than double the hospital's size, adding 140 new inpatient beds – tripling the current bed count on the Plano campus, according to a press release. It will also feature 48 emergency department rooms – nearly doubling existing capacity – and 12 operating rooms, including four shelled for future growth.

"As we have more access to inpatient capacity, we're able to raise that equity yet again with epilepsy monitoring, with heart programs, [and] oncology programs," said Vanessa Walls, chief market executive at Children's Medical Center Plano. "This really allows us to grow at a pace that we'd not been able to grow before."

The press release notes that Children's Health is the leading pediatric healthcare system in North Texas, with campuses that include Children's Medical Center Dallas and several Children's Health Specialty Centers. In partnership with UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas consistently ranks as the No. 1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best, per U.S. News & World Report.