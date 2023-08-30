Child stabs man assaulting his mother, police say
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child reportedly stabbed a man who was attacking the child's mother.
It happened Aug. 30 at an apartment complex at 540 Richcrest, near Greens Road and Imperial Valley.
Law enforcement officials said the man was stabbed in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
