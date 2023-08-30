Watch CBS News
Child stabs man assaulting his mother, police say

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child reportedly stabbed a man who was attacking the child's mother. 

It happened Aug. 30 at an apartment complex at 540 Richcrest, near Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

Law enforcement officials said the man was stabbed in the leg. 

He was taken to the hospital in fair condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

August 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

