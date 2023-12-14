Child killed while crossing the street after school in Arlington

ARLINGTON - "Words are not adequate to describe the grief everyone in the Arlington ISD feels today," a statement read following the death of a 5th grader at Mary Moore Elementary school.

Liyah-Grace Holsey was crossing the street after school Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle.

Arlington ISD's statement continued to say: "Liyah-Grace was a wonderful student who loved to sing so much that she joined the choir and never missed a practice. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten."

The district is making sure additional school counselors will be at the school to comfort students and staff.

Arlington police say they got the call just before 4:00 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sublett Road at Park Springs Blvd. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the road when she was struck by two vehicles.

APD says both drivers stayed at the scene and have been cooperative with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this point.