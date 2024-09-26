Chi Omega Christmas Market gets a September start at Dallas Market Hall

DALLAS — It's not exactly curl-up-by-the-fireplace weather, but the Chi Omega Christmas Market is this weekend and in a new location: Dallas Market Hall.

"They're like, 'Wait, I'm not ready! I'm not ready for Christmas!'" said the 2024 Chi Omega Market co-chair Nancy Woodall with a laugh. "But the weather cooperated with us. It got a little bit cooler this morning."

Inside Dallas Market Hall, the shopping is heating up as guests grab their red shopping bags and head down the colorful and well-stocked aisles.

"It's Candy Land" exclaimed Josie Yanez with a delightful laugh. She's experiencing the market for the first time with her daughter, Candace.

"Well, I just feel like you can get truly one-of-a-kind gifts for anybody on your shopping list: your best friend, your husband, your husband's business partner, whoever," says Candace Yanez.

Chi Omega Christmas Market shoppers said it's not too early to start holiday shopping.

"I'm already ahead of just the Christmas holidays," said Josie Yanez. "There are the [Thanksgiving] holidays... Halloween... you can find it all."

Organizers say the September start means fewer conflicts for vendors, and the move to Market Hall gives them more space.

"We're just not here for Christmas shopping. We're here for everything," said Woodall. "And then Dallas Market Hall has been a spectacular venue to host a show. It's light, it's bright, it's large, and we have filled every square inch of this space."

More than 200 vendors offering unique items ranging from clothes to toys to decor compete for spots in the long-running holiday market.

"It is tough to get a slot. We have tried probably for 10 years," said Candace Williams, who owns The Toy Maven. "We are strong believers in supporting our community, and so it's a thrill. We're thrilled to be a part of the market this year. It's a great opportunity for business."

While the start date and location are new, the purpose remains unchanged: charity.

"We like to say we shop for a purpose," said Woodall, "and whenever a shopper comes in and buys a ticket, they are helping us fund these great beneficiaries."

Over the years, the Chi Omega Christmas Market has raised and donated more than $10 million to local charities. Debbie Lang and Karen Hunt are also 2024 market co-chairs.

Beneficiaries this year are Bonton Farms, the Stewpot, Genesis Women's Shelter, Make-A-Wish, TITAS/Dance Unbound, Network of Community Ministries, Behind Every Door, Swan Strings, Together We Thrive, Family Compass, Young Women's Preparatory Network, the Children's Craniofacial Association, and Ascend Dallas.

"You're hitting the jackpot coming to this Christmas market!" said Candace Yanez.

The Chi Omega Christmas Market is open until 9 p.m. on Thursday and opens at 9 a.m. Friday and runs through 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Dallas Market Hall.