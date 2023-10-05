Cheers to 100 years! World War II veteran Ethelyn Szad Bell receives 7,200+ birthday cards

BONHAM (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A small request from one of Texas' finest, U.S. Army veteran Ethelyn Szad Bell turned into a big surprise in the form of more than 7,200 birthday cards.

U.S. Army Veteran Ethelyn Szad Bell, 100 Texas State Veterans Home

Bell asked to receive 100 birthday cards ahead of her 100th birthday on Oct. 4. And people from across the state and country responded, showing their support by mailing celebratory cards. Hundreds of heartfelt messages quickly turned into thousands.

"It is deeply inspiring to see not only the Bonham community but also people from across our state and nation wholeheartedly embrace their duty to honor our Veterans. Thank you to the staff at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home for helping make Mrs. Bell's special day possible," said Commissioner Buckingham. "As Chairwoman of the Veterans Land Board, I am honored to ensure our military men and women are adequately respected. However, there is always more we can do for these patriots, and I encourage all Texans to learn more about our impactful Veterans programs that aid and assist those who have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today."

During the party, Bell was presented with a Texas Flag sent by Congressman Pat Fallon. Bonham City Council Member Wayne Moore offered a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor H.L. Compton. She was also presented with a signed certificate from Commissioner Buckingham.

Bell also celebrated with gifts, flower arrangements, two large sheet cakes, punch, and a specially requested margarita. Surrounded by her friends, caring staff, and thousands of cards from well wishers, Bell expressed her appreciation for everyone who helped her birthday special.

She began her service in March of 1945 after completing the Basic Training Course for Army Nurses. She served with the Army Nurse Corps in the Philippines and Nagoya, Japan during World War II. During her time in the service, she rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in July of 1946.

After her time serving in the U.S. Army, Bell continued giving back to her community by working at the the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney.

Cupid's arrow struck on a blind date with her future husband fellow U.S. Army Veteran, Charles Bell. Together, they moved to Prosper where they raised a son and daughter.

Bell worked as a dedicated elementary school nurse in McKinney for many years until she retired at the age of 55.