Stowaway found dead in landing gear of American Airlines plane at Charlotte airport

A stowaway was found dead in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines plane in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday morning, police said.

The flight had recently arrived at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Europe.

Maintenance crews discovered the body shortly after 9 a.m. local time, and responding officers pronounced the individual deceased, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

"We are working with law enforcement on its investigation," a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement to CBS News.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that they are aware of the incident, adding, "We are deeply saddened by this news and will support CMPD's investigation as needed."

Homicide detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is at least the second time this year stowaways have been found in landing gear at U.S. airports. In January, two dead stowaways were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.