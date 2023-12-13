Watch CBS News
Central Texas gunman bought gun in private sale, police say

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN – More information continues to come out about the man accused of going on a shooting spree in central Austin last week.

Shane James Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring three, including two police officers.

Austin police say he bought the gun he used from a private sale in July of 2022.

The 34-year-old is facing 10 charges, including first degree felony charges for aggravated assault mass shooting, aggravated assault against a public servant and four capital murder charges.

They say if James had gone to a gun shop to buy a gun, his history of domestic violence and outstanding warrant would have been flagged during a background check.

But because the gun was bought privately, no background check was required.

There is still no motive for the attacks.

