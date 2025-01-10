Celina business opens its doors through the snow to keep residents warm and fed

CELINA — People in Celina woke up to a winter wonderland Friday.

CBS News Texas

For the most part, they took full advantage of the time to make snowmen and create memories.

However, almost every business and restaurant was closed while we were in town, except one: The Wick.

"We wanted to open for the community; we really wanted to be here for our neighbors," said Kim Wickliffe.

She owns The Wick with her husband, Cleve. They were closed Thursday, but on Friday, she posted on Facebook that the brunch spot would be open.

"I just said, 'Hey, it's really snowy, but we're here. Drive slow and get here safe. If you want hot food and coffee and all the fun things, we're doing mimosas and all sorts of things. Why not? It's a snow day. Are there rules on snow days?'" said Wickliffe.

There are absolutely no rules on a snow day, and certainly not at the little café where it's a family affair.

"Our daughter lives less than a mile away, and she has a little tiny car; I have a great big four-by-four. So I went and picked her up and brought her in, and she's the server today; I'm the bartender and barista, and my husband is back there with the cook, so all in all, we're making it work," said Wickliffe.

While some might hope the snow melts and things get back to normal, a few of us are hoping to hold on to that winter magic for just a little longer.

Until then, the doors at The Wick will stay open, and you can grab a cinnamon roll and mimosa—we won't tell.