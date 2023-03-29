Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill police searching for man who attacked woman in her home

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Cedar Hill police are searching for a man who broke into a woman's home and assaulted her. 

intruder.jpg
Do you recognize this man? Cedar Hill Police Department

It happened on March 2 in the 1200 block of Venus St. 

Officers described the attacker as Black, in his early 20's with Afro-style hair with twists, and 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Sgt. Podany at 972.291.5181 ext. 2110 or by email at jr.podany@cedarhilltx.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 4:40 PM

