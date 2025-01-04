CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 18 predictions: Commanders vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON – The end has come for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, but not without taking the field one final time at AT&T Stadium to host the Commanders in their season finale. Expect the unexpected, such as Trey Lance and Will Grier getting possible reps.

The Cowboys Game Day Crew give their Week 18 predictions:

George Teague

The Washington Commanders are aiming to lock in the 6th seed in the playoffs, while the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a more precarious position—not fighting for the playoffs, but potentially for Mike McCarthy's job. However, that task becomes significantly more complicated if Trey Lance sees considerable playing time, as reported by Ian Rapoport. The Cowboys will already be without their top receiver, and with a third-string quarterback under center, their offense risks becoming one-dimensional. Given the circumstances, I see Washington pulling off the road win.

Commanders 34, Cowboys 16

Bill Jones

Forty-five years ago, in what would turn out to be Roger Staubach's final regular season game, Captain Comeback rallied the Cowboys from a 34-21 deficit in the final minutes to beat Washington, 35-34, and win the NFC East over their rivals. Staubach connected with Tony Hill on an 8-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left in one of the most memorable games ever played at Texas Stadium. So, that is where the bar is set for Trey Lance.

Commanders 24, Cowboys 16

Isaiah Stanback

Dan Quinn comes back to Dallas not looking for a frosty but for a win. Redemption and playoffs are on his mind as his team fights for better seeding in the playoffs. Dallas, with uncertainty all over the place, will have to muster up the will to fight. Their saving grace might be Mike Zimmer's willingness to empty the bag in his possible last game as a coach in the NFL. However, I don't believe it will be enough.

Commanders 23, Cowboys 17

Briana Aldridge

It's a bittersweet moment for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, from the coaching staff with no guaranteed contract for the next season to the 26 soon-to-be free agents. As Mike McCarthy could be game planning for his last game at AT&T Stadium, things are pointing to Trey Lance making his first start as Will Grier was activated to the roster on Saturday. With that in mind, I don't see a smooth day for the offense. As solid as the defense has been over the last few weeks, the passing game will keep Dallas from pulling off the upset.

Commanders 31, Cowboys 13