CBS Pet Project: If your dog could talk, here is what they would tell you

If your dog could talk, here is what they would tell you If your dog could talk, here is what they would tell you 05:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everyone wants to be understood, and that includes your dogs. They, too, want to be understood.

All we have to do is speak up to get others to hear what we want, but animals have it a little bit more difficult because they speak but we are not understanding in many cases - and we need to.

If they could talk, here are some of the things your dogs would probably be telling us according to PSPCA pet advocate Carol Erickson:

1. Probably the first thing is to not leave them alone so much! Get dog sitters, work your schedule around so you aren't gone for so long, skip that happy hour! Make your company-craving dog a priority -- you have no idea how much they value their time with you.

2. It's not just the quantity of time, it's also the quality of time. Play with them, exercise with them.

3. Sometimes you come home and your dog looks guilty. But guess what? Dogs don't feel guilty even though they may look like it. What they are is afraid when they look that guilty look because they have seen you overreact before when you've come in the door and something has gone wrong. That guilty dog is really a dog that is scared of you. If they're cowering it may be more they're afraid of you because they were bored during the day or something happened and they couldn't go out when they needed to.

And while we are on this subject, if your dog is thrilled to see you when they have made a mess of the house they probably have separation anxiety.

Just remember, you need to pay attention to them and their needs through the day.

4. Dogs do not like crowded places! We love to take our dogs to the park but they do not want to be around lots of people or noisy places like fireworks shows. If you do take them, give them time and space to chill out.

5. Just like the rest of us, dogs respond to rewards, not punishment. So if you want more good behavior, reward it more.

Dogs understand tone, not words. Keep your tone upbeat and they love that high pitched baby talk. And also be consistent with your expectations. Don't say, "Oh, yeah, it's great to get on the couch," then a day later "No get off the couch! What are you doing." Remember, be consistent with that.

Be consistent, be the leader, be kind and patient and give them the time and exercise that they deserve and want.