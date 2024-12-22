CBS Texas Sports team has Dallas Cowboys primed to defeat Buccaneers in Week 16 showdown

DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys fans have been riding a bumpy roller coaster ride all season, and in Jerry Jones's words, "The fans deserve better."

Most Dallas fans understandably don't want to hear about the Cowboys' playoff chances because they're nearly nonexistent and could end before this week's primetime matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even begins.

However, with three games left on the schedule, the Cowboys have a chance to wreck playoff implications while nearly 30 soon-to-be free agents put their best stuff on film.

Here are the predictions from the Cowboys Game Day crew for Week 16.

George Teague

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's offense has been nearly unstoppable this season. Their two leading rushers, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, are averaging 5.6 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively, which speaks to their ability to move the ball on the ground consistently. Even quarterback Baker Mayfield has contributed with 47 rushing attempts, posting an impressive 5.7 yards per carry. Adding to their offensive potency is an offensive line that has remained largely intact, playing over 50% of the snaps together. With a deep threat like Mike Evans stretching the field, it's easy to see why the Bucs are averaging 29 points per game.

However, the Dallas Cowboys have been playing excellent football of late. Since their victory over the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys have won three of their last four games, relying heavily on their running game with Rico Dowdle. They've also been getting more out of CeeDee Lamb, whose yards after catch rank second in the NFL, making him a constant threat in the quick game. With a defense that has been steadily improving, the Cowboys are primed for a strong showing. Even as underdogs at home, they could very well pull off the upset.

Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 23

Bill Jones

On State Championship Weekend in Arlington, Baker Mayfield returns to where he led the Lake Travis Cavaliers to a Texas high school football state title 13 years ago. Baker is playing well, coming off a 4-touchdown game last week in which he threw no interceptions. However, Baker is a gunslinger. He is due to throw a couple of picks, and Daron Bland is poised to intercept a couple of passes this week. The Cowboys somehow prevail on a last second 67-yard fair catch free kick by Brandon Aubrey.

Cowboys 27, Bucs 24

Isaiah Stanback

This is no Pirates of the Caribbean; these pirates are on a hunt for the playoffs. Dallas can play disruptor and completely derail the BUCS plans for the postseason. To do that, they will have to stop one of the best and most consistent receivers the NFL has ever seen, Mike Evans! On track to have his 11th consecutive season, Mike may be too much to handle with Trevon Diggs out. Oh, and a top-five rushing offense to keep Dallas' defense honest. This ship may have sailed already.

Bucs 34, Cowboys 17

Briana Aldridge

The most dangerous team out there is the one who has nothing to lose. In this week's matchup, the Bucs have a real shot of making the postseason, while the Cowboys can disrupt some teams' dreams in the season's final three games. If the Cowboys can find a way to contain the run, Dallas' defense will likely be why they pull off the upset and end Baker Mayfield's four-game win streak.

Cowboys 27, Bucs 26