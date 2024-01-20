CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team present at NWS Skywarn training seminar

COLLIN COUNTY - The First Alert Weather Team took part in a severe weather seminar on Saturday morning by invitation of the National Weather Service.

Every year, CBS News Texas Meteorologists are asked to present a 20-minute segment on "how we cover severe weather" at one of the four major Skywarn classes in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, or Collin counties. Classes teach basic storm structure, weather concepts and how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Meteorologists Erin Moran, Brittney Rainy and Jeff Ray presented at the Skywarn training seminar for Collin County. The team talked about how CBS News Texas covers severe weather with state-of-the-art equipment and years of experience.

Skywarn classes are open to everyone. Previously trained spotters, anyone interested in becoming a trained spotter, or those interested in learning more about severe storms in North and Central Texas can attend any of the classes. NWS teaches this class in 18 different counties across North Texas. You don't need to be a resident of a county to attend any of the county-sponsored classes. For more information about NWS Skywarn classes, click here.