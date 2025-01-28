CBS News Texas, American Red Cross partner to help victims of California wildfires

CBS News Texas is partnering with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the California wildfires.

You can join our Insta-Thon and donate to those affected. By raising over $5,000, we hope to show the people of California how much Texans care. You can click the post below to donate.

The money raised will go straight to The American Red Cross so they can provide shelter, food and relief supplies to victims.

Fires across the L.A. area have killed at least 28 people, destroyed more than 16,000 structures and charred some 76 square miles.

CBS News Texas' Trevor Sochocki was in California helping our sister station, KCAL, while the fires still burned.