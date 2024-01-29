Watch CBS News
Carwash detergent spill turns Richardson creek red

By Julia Falcon

RICHARDSON - A soap detergent spill turned a North Texas creek red this weekend.

The spill was reported Sunday around noon near the intersection of Arapaho Road and West Shore Drive in Richardson.

Health officials traced the spill back to a nearby carwash. They say the operator was discharging wastewater from the carwash into the creek due to a blockage impacting its main wastewater line.

The detergent was determined to be non-hazardous and has been successfully cleaned up, the city says. The natural ecosystem and water quality also met safety standards on Monday.

