Carter BloodCare seeking donors as summer break has critical impact on North Texas supply

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Carter BloodCare is calling on people to donate as the summer break continues to have a critical impact on the blood supply in North Texas.

"In an emergency, every second counts," said James Black with Carter BloodCare. He said the area's primary blood provider needs to see at least 1,500 donors every single day just to keep up with the demand for blood from hospitals and medical facilities.

Right now, the on-hand supply of Type O Negative and Type O Positive are at or near critical levels.

It is typical to see a big drop in donations in the summer.

"A lot of people are surprised to find out that 25% of the community blood supply is collected through high school blood drives," Black said. "So when our student donors are on break, it really has a ripple effect on the overall community blood supply."

Blood donation locations see fewer people donating in the summer as well with family vacations, summer activities, or just a break from the routine.

In some cases, scheduled surgeries may be delayed as much as two or three days until blood that's needed becomes available.

"I think it's easy, I don't think it's hard at all," said Erin Adams, who didn't hesitate to donate blood when the Carter BloodCare mobile unit came to her Lewisville office. "I think the main thing was that it was convenient because it was here at work."

One donation of blood can help save three lives.

"It doesn't take that long," Adams said. "It really doesn't. And you get lots of snacks and treats afterwards."

Carter BloodCare has more than 20 dedicated donor centers in DFW, along with daily mobile drives throughout the metroplex.

"We like to remind everybody to not let blood donation fall off your summer to-do list," Black said.

Healthy adults who are at least 17 years old—or 16 with parental consent—and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

All blood types are needed, but Type O Negative and Type O Positive are critical. Type O Negative is the universal blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient; it is also the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.

Type O Positive blood can be used in emergency situations such as traumatic bleeding.

To find a Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive near you, you can pick a time to donate online or call 800-366-2834.