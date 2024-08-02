Carrollton officers awarded for life-saving de-escalation tactics with autistic teen

CARROLLTON – Police officers in Carrollton are being recognized for their ability to de-escalate a dangerous situation involving a teen in crisis. The incident was captured on police body cam video.

When Carrollton police responded to an apartment complex earlier this year, they knew they were dealing with a teen with autism who was wielding a knife.

"We got a call that a kid was in distress, and his mom was the one calling us," officer Matt Ryan said. "He said several times just shoot me, just shoot me."

It's moments like these that Ryan and the other two responding officers had trained extensively for. They put their de-escalation tactics to work.

"The de-escalation tactics that were used on that scene specifically was whenever I made contact with him, I just tried to talk in a calm voice," Ryan said. "At one point, the officer who was standing next to me informed me that he was a fan of Fortnite and so I tried using that to kind of build a rapport with him. I told him if I put my gun away, if that would help him? He kind of shook his head yes. I wanted to make sure in his eyes that there was nothing that would distract him or freak him out."

Eventually, the officers were able to detain the teen and assured him everything would be okay.

Last week, they were recognized for their great work. They received an achievement award from the police department.

"It's great to be recognized!" Ryan said. "It's obviously not the reason we're out there doing what we do but it is nice."

Ryan said he uses de-escalation tactics every day.

"Whether it's traffic stops, family violence, any call for services," he said.

He believes they truly make a difference in keeping everyone safe.

If you're interested in becoming a Carrollton police officer, the next entrance exam is Sept. 7. Learn more here: joincarrolltonpd.com