Carrollton firefighters pull man from burning home

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Firefighters pulled an elderly man to safety from his burning home in the 2000 block of Espinosa Drive in Carrollton. 

Authorities said the fire started in his garage and spread the morning of May 1. 

The victim remains in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

The investigation into how the fire started continues. 

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:54 AM

