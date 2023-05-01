Carrollton firefighters pull man from burning home
CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Firefighters pulled an elderly man to safety from his burning home in the 2000 block of Espinosa Drive in Carrollton.
Authorities said the fire started in his garage and spread the morning of May 1.
The victim remains in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.
The investigation into how the fire started continues.
