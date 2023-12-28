Capital murder investigation underway after 2 shot and killed in Dallas

DALLAS — Police say two people were shot and killed in Dallas near Mesquite.

Around 9:15 a.m. Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Scyene Road.

The Dallas Police Department says Jamarcus Irving, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who remains unidentified, was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the second victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

Investigators determined the suspects that fled the location are unknown to Irving and the second victim.

The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Silva at 214-608-2832. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).