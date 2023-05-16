Watch CBS News
Dallas police say teen responsible for fatal shooting of Camyron Gaines, 17

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Detectives with the Dallas Police Department said they determined Lorenzo Torres, 18, killed Camyron Gaines, 17, on May 15. 

Officers found Gaines lying on the ground at about 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.  

He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries. 

Torres was arrested and charged with murder.

