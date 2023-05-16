Dallas police say teen responsible for fatal shooting of Camyron Gaines, 17
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Detectives with the Dallas Police Department said they determined Lorenzo Torres, 18, killed Camyron Gaines, 17, on May 15.
Officers found Gaines lying on the ground at about 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
Torres was arrested and charged with murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.