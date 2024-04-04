Call for state firefighting air force after Panhandle wildfires

The investigative hearings for the Panhandle wildfires are wrapping up day three of testimony.

With the state's largest wildfire in history, there is a call to get Texas its own firefighting air force.

Texas currently relies on a series of contractors. Many of those planes were being serviced at the time the fires in the Panhandle began in late February.

This week, the state's top emergency manager, Nim Kidd suggested Texas obtain six aircraft at a cost of at least $50 million. However, some local landowners raised some doubt about the idea.

A special committee will use this week's testimony in an effort to find solutions for recovery efforts in the panhandle.

Investigators already said powerlines were to blame for the historic Smokehouse Creek fire. The panel is expected to publish its report on the response to the fire by May 1.

