Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, found after being reported missing

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN – The daughter of a former MLB pitcher has been located after she was reported missing last week. 

Brenna Swindell, 29, was last seen on Thursday at a bar in Spicewood, Texas – about 35 miles northwest of Austin.

The Austin Police Department said she was at the bar with her ex-boyfriend and both of their phones were turned off over the weekend.

Austin police said she wasn't in usual contact with her family and friends during that time, causing concern for her safety.

Her father, Greg Swindell, posted to X early Tuesday morning, saying "She has been found. That's all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process."

