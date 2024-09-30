Watch CBS News
Bounty hunters shoot man during pursuit in Fort Worth

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Bounty hunters shot a man they were pursuing Monday after he attempted to charge them with his vehicle, according to Fort Worth police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. at 3019 Ave N.

The two bounty hunters fired when the man turned his vehicle on them, police said.

"They fired on the vehicle in an attempt to stop the car, and one bullet hit the victim in his thigh," Fort Worth police said in a news release.

The man, who is currently in surgery, is expected to survive, according to police.

"The bounty hunters are in custody and cooperating," the release said, noting that the Fort Worth Police Department's gun violence and gang units are investigating.

Information was limited late Monday regarding the bounty hunters and the man they were pursuing, including why he was being pursued. It also wasn't immediately known if any charges were pending.

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing.

