Body of 23-year-old man recovered from Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE – The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered Monday evening from Lewisville Lake, Texas Parks & Wildlife said.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, jumped from a rented boat into the water for a swim Sunday evening and sank in an area approximately 45 feet deep, never resurfacing, according to an official from the state agency. The man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove into the water around 6:30 p.m., a Lewisville city spokesman said.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team and Texas Game Wardens were called out. Sunday's search lasted late into the evening, when it was suspended due to inclement weather, and resumed Monday morning, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joining.

Texas Game Wardens located the victim using side-scan sonar, and the Lewisville Fire Department dive team recovered the body Monday evening, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Additional information may be available from the Denton County Medical Examiner, the agency said.