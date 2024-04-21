Body found fitting description of man "swept" away while trying to cross White Rock Creek

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Fire crews searched through the night for the man who was reportedly "swept into" White Rock Creek while trying to cross on foot Saturday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) crews were called to White Rock Creek, in the 4900 block of Lawther Dr. A woman, who had been with the man, called 911. She was uninjured and stayed in the area giving information to first responders.

Multiple DFR units, including boats, heavy apparatus and the drone team worked with Dallas PD in the search. The search went well into the morning hours with no success, DFR said.



Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday, with the water much calmer and the levels a bit lower, crews resumed their search.

A little over 12 hours after he went missing, at approximately 11:30 a.m., search crews found the body of a man fitting the description of the man reported missing about 100 yards from where he was last seen.

The Dallas Medical Examiner will confirm his identity and the cause of death.

This is a developing story.