Blue Goose Cantina closing original location on Lower Greenville

Happy National Margarita Day! Happy National Margarita Day! 04:27

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Say it ain't so! The original Blue Goose Cantina on lower Greenville is closing in a few weeks.

A fixture on the dining scene since 1984, it will close on Sunday night, March 19. But not before the Tex-Mex eatery celebrates during the annual St. Pat's Block Party on March 11. In late March, another location is opening in Grand Prairie.

Owners are looking at potential new locations in the area to move to, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.