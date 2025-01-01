Bishop T.D. Jakes returns to North Texas pulpit after health scare

NORTH TEXAS – Bishop T.D. Jakes returned to the pulpit during the church's New Year's Eve service. It was the first time Jakes was back on the same stage since becoming ill during a sermon at The Potter's House in Dallas in late November.

TD Jakes

Jakes spoke for nearly an hour and revealed some details about his health scare.

For a full minute after walking onto the stage Tuesday night, he was treated to a rousing standing ovation.

"I cannot tell you how glad I am to be in the house of the Lord tonight," Jakes said.

Jakes told the crowd that he was a little anxious about returning to the spot where he says he almost died, but his faith and the prayers of the faithful gave him the strength to overcome.

His health incident was captured in a video that went viral.

"They said I had a stroke. They said I died. They said I wouldn't be back. I say..." Jakes said, pausing and stretching out his arms as the congregation applauded.

"I don't know what you're going through tonight, but let this be a signal to you that you're on the way to a comeback," Jakes said. "And if I'm talking directly to you, and if all the odds are against you, and if they could hardly get a pulse on you, and you could hardly recognize anybody, and they said you weren't going to make it, I'm standing here as a testimony. I don't come here as Bishop Jakes. I come here as Bishop Lazarus."

Jakes said he had to undergo several hours of surgery and that he almost died twice. He became emotional when thanking the doctors who got his heart pumping again, at least two of whom are members of the church that he founded almost 30 years ago.

In addition, he thanked his family, and at the end of his sermon, he asked the congregation for patience as he continued his recovery.

In closing, he said he's going to take some time for himself right now, so he can return to his flock healthy and healed.