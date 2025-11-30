Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submits formal request for pardon in long-running corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asked the country's president to grant him a pardon from corruption charges — seeking to end a long-running trial that has bitterly divided the nation.

Netanyahu, who has been battling the country's legal system over the charges, said the request would help unify the country at a time of momentous changes in the region. But it immediately triggered denunciations from his opponents, who said it would weaken Israel's democratic institutions and send a dangerous message that he is above the rule of law.

In a statement Sunday the prime minister's office said that Netanyahu had submitted a request for a pardon to the legal department of the Office of the President. The president's office called it an "extraordinary request," carrying with it "significant implications."

"After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," said the office of Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, in a statement.

Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial, after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases accusing him of exchanging favors with wealthy political supporters. He has not yet been convicted of anything.

Netanyahu rejects the allegations, and has condemned the case as a witch hunt orchestrated by the media, police and judiciary.

The request comes weeks after U.S. President Trump urged Israel to pardon Netanyahu. Earlier this month Mr. Trump also sent a letter to Herzog calling the corruption case "political, unjustified prosecution."

In a videotaped statement, Netanyahu said the trial has divided the country and that a pardon would help restore national unity. He also said the requirement that he appear in court three times a week is a distraction that makes it difficult for him to lead the country.

"The continuation of the trial tears us apart from within, stirs up this division, and deepens rifts. I am sure, like many others in the nation, that an immediate conclusion of the trial would greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs," he said.

Netanyahu has taken the stand multiple times over the past year, but the case has been repeatedly delayed as he has dealt with wars and unrest stemming from the Hamas-led militant attacks of October 2023.

Netanyahu's pardon request consisted of two documents — a detailed letter signed by his lawyer and a letter signed by Netanyahu. They'll be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President, which will formulate additional opinions for the president.

Many legal experts say the pardon request is not able to stop the trial.

"It's impossible," said Emi Palmor, former director general of the justice ministry.

"You cannot claim that you're innocent while the trial is going on and come to the president and ask him to intervene," she said. The only way to stop the trial is to ask the attorney general to withhold the proceedings, she said.

Netanyahu's request sparked an immediate response from the opposition, which urged the president not to give in to his request.

"You cannot grant him a pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse and an immediate retirement from political life," said opposition leader Yair Lapid.