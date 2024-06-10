Watch CBS News
Bedford police arrest suspect in elderly woman's mysterious death

By Steven Rosenbaum

The Bedford Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the death of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead inside her home.

The suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Paramore of Euless, faces a murder charge in the case.

Police say surveillance video showed a man ring the doorbell at 79-year-old Christine Barsanti's home last Thursday. She opened the door and spoke with the suspect, who asked to use the phone. When Barsanti refused, police say, the suspect forced himself inside.

Barsanti died after being hit by an unknown object, according to police. She was not found until the next day.

Officers identified Paramore as the suspect based on past interactions with him. He was arrested on unrelated charges on Saturday.

Paramore has not yet appeared before a judge, and bond has not been set.

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Barsanti's family, who have been supportive throughout our efforts to bring her justice," Bedford PD Deputy Chief Bobby LaPenna said in a statement.

