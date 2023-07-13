Basement of Dallas' Adolphus Hotel catches fire; no injuries reported
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Crews are battling a fire reported in the basement of the Adolphus hotel in Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was sent to the century-old hotel at 2:27 p.m. after a 911 caller stated there was a fire.
When they arrived, a second alarm was immediately dispatched.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.