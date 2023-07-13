Basement of Dallas' Adolphus Hotel catches fire; no injuries reported

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Crews are battling a fire reported in the basement of the Adolphus hotel in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was sent to the century-old hotel at 2:27 p.m. after a 911 caller stated there was a fire.

When they arrived, a second alarm was immediately dispatched.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.