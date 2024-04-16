Baby boy identified in deadly North Texas dog attack

Sadness and questions linger after 1-year-old killed in dog attack

DUNCANVILLE — A baby boy died after being attacked by three dogs in Duncanville Monday.

The Medical Examiner's office identified the boy who was mauled to death as 1-year-old Shiraz Asirvadam. Duncanville police say he was among three other children in the house when the attack happened.

"This is certainly a tragedy," said Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stogner Monday night.

Sadness and questions still linger on Lime Leaf Lane.

Police say Shiraz was inside this house when three dogs, belonging to the homeowner and the child's babysitter, made their way indoors and attacked the baby.

Three other kids were also inside. We're told they are the homeowner's children.

"Our fire personnel and police personnel worked very hard to try and save this child," said Stogner.

Police now working hard to figure out what provoked the dogs.

"It's terrible what happened to the child and I feel so terrible for the family and the whole situation. But I have to look at it from another point of view too because I have a lot of friends at the shelter and animal control and this has just got to be devastating for all of them," said Kathy Tracy, a Duncanville resident.

"No, that's just hard to accept. They never even had a chance at life," said Randy Harris who also lives in Duncanville.

The dogs are being quarantined in Cedar Hill pending the owner's surrender. Still, questions remain.

"If the dogs were that aggressive, I can't understand why they had access to the house at all," said Tracy.

Duncanville police say they are working with the Dallas County District Attorney's office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.