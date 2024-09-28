Auto theft suspect rams into Irving police cars after leading officers on chase

IRVING — An investigation is underway following a late night police chase that started in Irving and ended in Grand Prairie.

The Irving Police Department shared in a news release that officers responded to a report of an auto theft in progress at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, the victim of the theft was actively pursuing the suspect, prompting an urgent police response to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect failed to stop, police said, leading to a high-speed chase that extended into the 6500 block of Singleton Boulevard in Grand Prairie. After the pursuit reached a dead end, the suspect tried to evade capture by ramming several police vehicles.

Despite efforts to negotiate a safe exit, the suspect showed no intention of leaving the vehicle and continued to crash into police cars, forcing officers to discharge their duty weapons.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is facing charges and will be taken into custody after he is discharged.

As is standard procedure in such cases, the Irving Police Department is conducting both a criminal and administrative investigation. The Grand Prairie Police Department will also work with the Dallas County Public Integrity Unit to carry out a separate investigation.