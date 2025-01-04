Authorities examine "every possibility" in 12-day search for missing Oklahoma girl in North Texas

SHERMAN – Sherman police offered assurances Saturday that "every possibility" is being examined as searchers continue to comb the area for a missing Oklahoma girl.

The search for 8-year-old Clara Robinson, who was swept away by floodwaters after her family's car crashed into an overflowing drainage ditch on Christmas Eve, reached its 12th day.

"Please continue to pray for our efforts," the Sherman Police Department said in a social media post.

Clara Robinson was traveling with five other family members when their vehicle crashed off U.S. 75 into a drainage ditch and was immediately flipped by the force of the water, police said. Her father, Will Robinson, a beloved high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma, died while attempting to save her. Four other family members, including a 5-year-old child, were rescued and have recently been released from area hospitals, according to police.

On Saturday, Sherman police summarized what had been done and released an image showing what was done on Friday alone.

"This does not depict everything we have done, merely what was covered in a single 24-hour period," Sherman police said. "We wanted to share this fragment of our 12-day search to show what is being done."

According to Sherman police, the stretch of Post Oak Creek between where the crash occurred and the FM 697 bridge has been "extensively searched multiple times by every method we have available," including divers, canine teams, mounted teams, drones, helicopters, and sonar.

"Everything downstream from FM 697 to the Red River has been searched by one method or another. We are still searching all areas of the creek with every asset at our disposal."

The search now includes the Southeast Branch of the Oklahoma Disaster Task Force. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Grayson County CERT, and Texas Parks & Wildlife have joined Sherman police and fire and the Southeast Branch of the Oklahoma Disaster Task Force in the search.

The Sherman Police Department has advised the public to avoid donating to unverified fundraisers. The only verified fundraiser is a bank account established at First United Bank.