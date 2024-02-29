Attending Olivia Rodrigo's Dallas GUTS show? Here's everything 'logical' you need to know.

DALLAS — Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage, on Friday, March 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The GUTS world tour is named for her second album title which includes songs, 'vampire', bad idea right? and 'get him back!'

Tickets

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. On their website, the American Airlines Center says, "tickets for the event will not be sold day of show at the box office."

For tickets that include VIP, be sure to either bring the purchaser and their I.D., or a photo of their I.D. to receive the VIP items.

Parking

Parking lots for the American Airlines Center open at 5:30 p.m., two hours before the start of the concert. Pre-purchase parking is available on the American Airlines website or credit cards are accepted on site on the day of the event.

Doors



Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for general admission.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with opener Chappell Roan.

Live Nation VIP check-in is from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Southeast Platinum door outside the Patron Tequileria Club. Live Nation does advise if you arrive after 5:45 p.m., you will miss the early entry experience.

VIP ticket holders will have early entrance to the venue including pre-door merch shopping period from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Merchandise

Merch for Olivia Rodrigo has been on sale on her official website ahead of the tour, but new items have been available on the road. Fans online show items like star light sticks, bracelets with custom city charms and special edition shirts available for purchase. Tour items range anywhere from $10 for smaller items to $80 for items such as hoodies.

American Airlines Center is a contactless payment venue. No cash will be accepted at the venue.

Bag Policy

The bag policy for American Airlines Center does not allow backpacks or large totes. Wristlet, clutch or wallet bags up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed at all entrances. Designated X-ray entry points will admit purses no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches.

Rodrigo started off the GUTS world tour in Palm Springs on February 22 just after celebrating her 21st birthday on February 20.

The singer-songwriter and actress was 18 when her first album, 'Sour', debuted in 2020 at #1. Four of the tracks from the album hit the Top 10. Her song, 'drivers license', was, at one point, the most-listened-to-streaming song on the planet.

Artist Chappell Roan will be opening for Rodrigo in Dallas. Roan's debut album, 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess', was released in September of last year. According to Spotify, her song, 'Red Wine Supernova', is the most popular by the Midwest artist.

In celebration of the GUTS world tour, Rodrigo partnered with Crumbl Cookies to create a GUTS inspired cookie. The cookie will be available wherever the tour goes for one week only. For Dallas, this means the cookie will be available in the metroplex the week of the concert on March 1.