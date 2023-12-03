At least 3 fatally shot in Dallas home, suspect wanted

DALLAS - At least three people were killed Sunday, shot in their home in far Southeast Dallas, sources tell CBS News Texas.

Dallas Police were called to the shooting in the 9700 block of Royce Drive, south of I-20 near St. Augustine Drive, around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is a neighbor who walked into the victims' home and began shooting, DPD told CBS News Texas' JD Miles. A fourth victim was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

The motive for the shooting is not known and the suspect is still being sought.

Crime scene detectives have been called to the scene.