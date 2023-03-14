'At least 1' person hospitalized after car crash involving 3 horses, Dallas police say

TxDOT: Loop 12 lanes shut down after 3 people on horseback struck by car

TxDOT: Loop 12 lanes shut down after 3 people on horseback struck by car

TxDOT: Loop 12 lanes shut down after 3 people on horseback struck by car

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — At least one person has been hospitalized following a car crash involving three horses early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to TxDOT, both eastbound and westbound lanes of Loop 12 are shut down from Interstate 45 after three people on horseback were struck by a car.

Dallas police said the car left the scene and at least one rider has been taken to the hospital. Their condition—and the conditions of the other riders and horses—remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.