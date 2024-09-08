Arrests made in September 2023 Dallas stoplight shooting

DALLAS — Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Nycholas Shields, who was shot in September 2023.

Cortez Moy, 31, was arrested on Sept. 7, and Sean Alford, 25, was arrested in Sweetwater on Aug. 20. They are accused of killing Shields.

Shields was at a stoplight in the 10900 block of Composite Drive at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023, when he was approached and shot, Dallas police said.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where Shields was pronounced dead.