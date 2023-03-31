Arrest warrants issued for mother, stepfather of missing Everman 6-year-old

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas) - A search that started five days ago for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez continues.

Everman police Chief Craig Spencer gave an update during a news conference Friday, saying a search was conducted on March 30 at the house Noel and his family lived at.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

During that search, police discovered a newly poured concrete porch. Investigators dug under the concrete and had cadaver dogs on the scene, but there was no sign of Noel.

"What made this stand out to our investigative team is that Cindy, nor the rest of the family, owned the property," Spencer said. "It's not normal to conduct this type of construction at a residence you do not own."

Arrest warrants have been issued for Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and his stepfather for abandoning and endangering a child, a second degree felony.

An AMBER Alert was issued on March 25 for the boy, who has severe developmental challenges and requires oxygen at times. It was later changed to an endangered missing person alert after family members told police they hadn't seen the child since November.

Noel's mother had told police Noel was in Mexico with his biological father. But Child Protective Services determined that wasn't true. Police said Noel's mother was intentionally avoiding authorities.

Spencer said police have been in communication with Noel's biological father, who says he is just as concerned about the whereabouts of his son.

Police initially searched the house where Noel, his mother, stepfather and six other siblings lived on March 27. Cadaver dogs were also at the scene to "cover bases." Spencer said that there's currently no reason to believe Noel is deceased.

According to a visa dated March 21 found inside a truck on the property, the family was set to travel to India. Spencer said the flight they boarded had a layover in Turkey before reaching India. The missing boy wasn't listed as a passenger on that flight. The family boarded the international flight two days before the AMBER Alert was issued.

Spencer has also dismissed a rumor that Noel was sold.

"He could be anywhere. It's hard to speculate whether he's dead or alive, to be quite honest with you," said Spencer.