Stretch of Arlington road closed after small plane makes emergency landing

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A small plane made an emergency landing in Arlington Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m., prompting the closure of Timberlake Drive, between Park Row Drive and just north of Pioneer Parkway.

Police said they anticipate this stretch of road to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to use Great Southwest Parkway to get around the area.

No other information has been made available at this time and this remains a developing story.