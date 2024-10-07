Watch CBS News
Arlington police shoot man after 911 calls about suspicious person

By Giles Hudson, Julia Falcon

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night. 

Police said they received a call after 9 p.m. about a suspicious person who was reportedly looking into several cars in the parking lot. The person who called 911 said the person might be armed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they approached the man, who "displayed a gun," APD said. At that point, the two responding officers fired their guns, striking the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital. APD said there is no update on his condition. 

No officers were injured.

