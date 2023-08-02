Arlington police arrest 3 teenagers linked to dozens of vandalized cars

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Arlington Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a string of vandalism over the weekend.

Police said two of the three are juveniles but one is considered an adult under Texas law. Criminal charges are expected after detectives determine a dollar amount for the damage.

"These incidents didn't just impact the people whose vehicles were vandalized – they affected and upset the entire Arlington community," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "The phrases and images spray painted on the vehicles were deeply offensive and have no place in our city. Through this investigation, we're sending the message that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior and we will hold offenders accountable. I want to thank all of the community members who assisted us with this investigation, as well as the employees who've worked tirelessly since Saturday morning to get us to this point. This is another great example of how the community working with their police department can make a positive difference."

Surveillance video from the victims and their neighbors was critical in helping detectives connect the incidents and identify a car of interest. Then, by leveraging investigative technologies through the department's Real Time Crime Center, investigators were able to find the car, which led them to the suspects.

The department said it will release additional details once charges are filed.